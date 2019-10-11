Elco traveled to Pequea Valley to face the Braves in Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Three play on Friday night.
Led by junior quarterback Braden Bohannon, sophomore halfback Luke Williams and senior wideout Evan Huey, Elco’s explosive veer offense racked up 259 yards on the ground in Kinzers to run away with the Raiders’ fifth straight victory by a 48-0 count.
X’s and O’s
Bohannon, who was LNP’s Week Seven Football Player of the Week after a 232-yard effort at Donegal, had another solid outing Friday.
Elco (5-2 L-L, 5-3 overall) rallied behind its versatile passer early on, allowing Bohannon to amass 149 yards of offense and two touchdowns by halftime — a 62-yard pass to Huey and a 26-yard keeper.
Key statistics
Pequea Valley’s offense, which had averaged 128 yards per game (last in the L-L), was unable to establish any sort of momentum in Week Eight.
The Braves (0-7, 0-8) were held to just 68 total yards by Elco’s 4-4 defensive front.
Sophomore quarterback Nate Fisher (5 of 15 passes for 31 yards and with two interceptions, seven carries for 23 yards) led PV offensively.
Turning point
With just over seven minutes left in the first quarter, Bohannon accounted for the deciding score — a 26-yard run. From there, Elco tacked on another 28 points by halftime.
Stars of the game
Bohannon completed 4 of 6 passes for 128 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for 87 yards and one touchdown on 14 carries. Huey had four receptions for 128 yards and two touchdowns. Luke Williams took 11 carries for 77 yards and two touchdowns.
Up next
Elco will host Annville-Cleona in Week Nine, while Pequea Valley travels to Ephrata.