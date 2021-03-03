Phillies Blue Jays Baseball

Toronto Blue Jays reliever Tim Mayza pitches against the Philadelphia Phillies during the fourth inning of a spring training baseball game, Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at TD Ballpark in Dunedin, Fla. (Steve Nesius/The Canadian Press via AP)

 Steve Nesius

Tim Mayza pitched well in his return to the mound Tuesday after missing all of last season due to injury. The Toronto Blue Jays lefty, who is a Millersville grad, threw a scoreless inning in a preseason game against the Philadelphia Phillies in his first action since Sept. 13, 2019.

The reliever, who missed all of the 2020 season rehabbing from Tommy John surgery, is looking earn a spot in the Jays' bullpen.

Here's a look at how he pitched against the four Phillies he faced.

Tim Mayza stats via baseball-reference.com

Mayza was having his best season in 2019 before getting hurt. In 48 of the games he appeared in, he did not allow a run and just 12 of the 32 runners he inherited scored.

