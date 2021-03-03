Tim Mayza pitched well in his return to the mound Tuesday after missing all of last season due to injury. The Toronto Blue Jays lefty, who is a Millersville grad, threw a scoreless inning in a preseason game against the Philadelphia Phillies in his first action since Sept. 13, 2019.

The reliever, who missed all of the 2020 season rehabbing from Tommy John surgery, is looking earn a spot in the Jays' bullpen.

Here's a look at how he pitched against the four Phillies he faced.

LHP Tim Mayza1B V. Guerrero Jr. pic.twitter.com/haoHjzFAQX — Hazel Mae (@thehazelmae) March 2, 2021

Tim Mayza is back on the mound in game action for the first time since his 2019 Tommy John.He's sitting at 93 mph and just touched 94.4 mph, which is right around his 2019 average. #BlueJays — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) March 2, 2021

Tim Mayza threw a scoreless inning (1 groundout, 1 walk, 2 infield pop-ups) today in his return from Tommy John surgery.Fastball sat 94-mph, touched 95. Slider was 88-89. Interesting left-handed relief option for Blue Jays this season. — Arden Zwelling (@ArdenZwelling) March 2, 2021

Tim Mayza stats via baseball-reference.com

Mayza was having his best season in 2019 before getting hurt. In 48 of the games he appeared in, he did not allow a run and just 12 of the 32 runners he inherited scored.