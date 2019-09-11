Toronto reliever Tim Mayza made his 67th appearance Tuesday night recording two outs in the Blue Jays 4-3 win over the Boston Red Sox. For The lefty, who is a Millersville grad, it was 47th time this year he has completed a scoreless outing.
Mayza, who is in his first full season in the majors, has allowed just 12 of the 32 runners he has inherited score, which is 32.4 percent (tied for 19 in the American League), according to hosted.stats.com.
In 51 1/3 innings this season, he is 1-3 with a 4.91 ERA this year. He has 26 walks, 55 strikeouts, and a 1.38 WHIP. Opponents are batting .230 against Mayza and he has surrendered eight homers.
