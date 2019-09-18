Toronto Blue Jays reliever Tim Mayza, a Millersville University alum, will miss the rest of this year and all of the 2020 season after suffering a torn ulnar collateral ligament.
Mayza, who was having the best season of his pro career, will have Tommy John surgery.
Here is video of the pitch when Mayza hurt his elbow.
That looked horrible. I hope Tim Mayza is okay pic.twitter.com/Nos2xH3acB— Dillard Barnhart (@BarnHasSpoken) September 14, 2019
“The pitch was a normal two-seamer, trying to go in,” Mayza said to Shi Davido of Sportsnet.ca. “I tried to get on it a little bit, tried to really throw it with some conviction and try to blow it by him. I just felt it go. I didn’t hear a pop or anything, but I just felt my elbow give out on me.”
Earlier this season, Mayza was on the injured list with left ulnar neuritis.
Sunday, he talked to Keegan Matheson of MLB.com about the injury and his future recovery.
“It’s unfortunate,” Mayza said, as reported by Matheson, “but it’s fortunate to have guys who have gone through the surgery in the clubhouse. Talking to them, I understand that the process in the rehab is going to be long and it’s going to be tedious. I’m confident that I’m going to be able to get through it successfully and come back strong."
The lefty made a team-high 68 appearances for the Jays this season, which was fourth in the American League.
For Mayza, who was selected by the Jays in the 12th round of the 2013 draft, it was his first full season in the majors.
In 51 1/3 innings this year, he had a 1-3 record with a 4.91 ERA. He recorded 51 strikeouts, walked 27, allowed 45 hits, gave up eight homers and compiled a WHIP of 1.403.