Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Derek Fisher hit his seventh home run of the season Tuesday night. Fisher, a Cedar Crest grad, connected against Baltimore Orioles starter Dylan Bundy.
Derek Fisher's stats via baseball-reference.com
Fisher, who was traded from Houston to Toronto on July 31, drove a 1-1 Bundy offering over the right-field wall with two outs in the bottom of the third.
It was one of the few bright spots for the Jays, who fell to the Orioles 11-4, as reported by the Associated Press.
Here's video of Fisher's blast.
Fish 😤 Are 😤 Friends 😤@defish21 | #LetsGoBlueJays pic.twitter.com/juLzya20hM— Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) September 25, 2019