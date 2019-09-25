Blue Jays Orioles Baseball

Toronto Blue Jays left fielder Derek Fisher looks on during the second inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

 Julio Cortez

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Derek Fisher hit his seventh home run of the season Tuesday night. Fisher, a Cedar Crest grad, connected against Baltimore Orioles starter Dylan Bundy.

Derek Fisher's stats via baseball-reference.com

Fisher, who was traded from Houston to Toronto on July 31, drove a 1-1 Bundy offering over the right-field wall with two outs in the bottom of the third.

It was one of the few bright spots for the Jays, who fell to the Orioles 11-4, as reported by the Associated Press.

Here's video of Fisher's blast.