Toronto's Derek Fisher homered twice in the Blue Jays' 8-6 victory over the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on Tuesday night. It was the first exhibition game for the teams in their prep for the opening of baseball's 60-game season that begins this weekend.

Fisher, a Cedar Crest grad, is vying for a roster spot in the Blue Jays' outfield.

Fisher hit a solo home run in the seventh off Matthew Barnes. His two-run homer off Ryan Brasier in the ninth provided the Jays' margin of victory.

Box score: Blue Jays 8, Red Sox 6 from MLB.com

Here's video of Fisher's two home runs.