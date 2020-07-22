Toronto's Derek Fisher homered twice in the Blue Jays' 8-6 victory over the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on Tuesday night. It was the first exhibition game for the teams in their prep for the opening of baseball's 60-game season that begins this weekend.
Fisher, a Cedar Crest grad, is vying for a roster spot in the Blue Jays' outfield.
Fisher hit a solo home run in the seventh off Matthew Barnes. His two-run homer off Ryan Brasier in the ninth provided the Jays' margin of victory.
Box score: Blue Jays 8, Red Sox 6 from MLB.com
Here's video of Fisher's two home runs.
The ONLY Monster at Fenway tonight was @defish21 😱 #BlueJays pic.twitter.com/mIXelVfh0v— Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) July 22, 2020