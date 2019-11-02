Sometimes, when you are not accustomed to doing so, a team has to learn how to win.
Saturday was a perfect example of that for the Millersville football team.
Without a winning season since 2000 and riding a 19-game losing streak against Bloomsburg, the Marauders had the Huskies on the ropes with a lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Bloomsburg, however, got a pair of field goals in the final quarter and pulled out a 26-21 PSAC East win on Chryst Field at Biemesderfer Stadium.
“We had a chance at the end and that’s all you can ask for,” said Marauder coach J.C. Morgan. “We couldn’t get it done.”
It was the third straight win for the Huskies (3-3 PSAC East, 4-5 overall) after they lost four in a row. The Marauders (1-5, 2-7), meanwhile, have dropped three straight.
Turning point: After taking a 21-20 lead on a 17-yard touchdown pass from Lampeter-Strasburg grad Collin Shank to Jon Haynes late in the third quarter, the Millersville offense went silent.
On the ensuing drive following the MU touchdown, Bloom opened the fourth quarter by driving to the Marauder 30 before settling for a 47-yard, go-ahead field goal from Cameron Shollenberger.
On their first two drives of the final quarter, the Marauders had 15 total yards of offense and punted twice from deep in their own territory.
Shollenberger added a 36-yard field goal with 8:27 to play, making it 26-21. Down five, the Marauders forced a punt and moved the ball to midfield where they ended up turning the ball over on downs with 1:51 left.
“It was unfortunate,” said Morgan. “I thought, just looking at the plays, we had our opportunities. We just couldn’t connect.”
“For today, for this team, it’s just disappointing that we couldn’t win,” he added.
Player of the game: Returning from a two-game absence due to injury, Shank completed 23 of 37 passes for 296 yards and three touchdowns. He and Haynes also hooked up for a 29-yard score midway through the opening quarter that tied the game 7-7.
Early in the third quarter, Shank hit Kevon Newerls for a 77-yard touchdown that tied the game 14-14.
“He made some great throws, a couple throws I’m sure he wishes he could have back, but that’s going to happen in a lot of games,” said Morgan. “It was good to have him back and I think it gave our guys some confidence we could go out and get it done.”
Up next: The Marauders head to Kutztown next Saturday to face the unbeaten Golden Bears (6-0, 9-0).