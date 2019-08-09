Most of what’s below is self explanatory, with the following exceptions:
*The points for/against and yards for/against numbers don’t include bowl games.
*Football Power Index (FPI) is an ESPN metric.
*Phil Steele is a college football analyst best known for his annual preview magazine.
*The coaching records are as an FBS head coach only. NFL records of Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh and Illinois’ Lovie Smith, for example, are not included.
2018: 8-5, 5-4 Big Ten. Best win: 28-17 in conference opener at Iowa. Worst loss: 37-15 at home to Minnesota.
Starters back: 12 (six offense, six defense).
By the numbers: Points for/against, 386/294; yards for/against, 5604/4478. FPI: #38 in the country, #4 in Big Ten West. Phil Steele: #28 in the country, #2 in B10 East.
Schedule: (75th-toughest in FBS by opponents’ 2018 W-L) Aug. 30, South Florida; Sept. 7, Central Michigan; Sept. 21, Michigan; Sept. 28, Northwestern; Oct. 5, Kent St.; Oct. 12, Michigan St.; Oct. 19, at Illinois; Oct. 26, at Ohio St.; Nov. 9, Iowa; Nov. 16, at Nebraska; Nov. 23, Purdue; Nov. 30, at Minnesota.
Coach: Paul Chryst, fifth year at Wisconsin (42-12), eighth year overall (61-31).
Quotable: Chryst, asked in Chicago to assess his quarterback situation: “We’re going to have one - we’re going to have four.’’
Outlook: The Badgers ended the 2017 regular season undefeated and ranked fifth in the country. Early last year, they were ranked as high as fourth. They had, by consensus, the best running back and best offensive line in the country. The ‘18 team doesn’t have a statistical profile that screams five losses (outscored foes by 92 points, outgained them by, gulp, 1,126) but somehow, that’s what happened. There were times last year, in the Minnesota game and two weeks previous at Penn State, when the Badgers frankly seemed to have lost interest. They did recover to rout Miami (speaking of waning interest) in the Pinstripe Bowl.
The running back, Jonathan Taylor, is back, and one of the best players in the country. Otherwise, though, there are a lot of holes to fill. QB Alex Hornibrook was a graduate transfer to Florida St. The new QB is expected to be true freshman Graham Mertz, probably the best QB recruit in program history.
The Badgers have by far the toughest on-paper conference schedule of the West Division contenders. Their East Division crossovers are with Ohio State, Michigan and Michigan St., and they have Nebraska and Minnesota on the road and Iowa coming off a bye.
Prediction: 8-4, 5-4.