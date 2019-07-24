Most of what’s below is self explanatory, with the following exceptions:
*The points for/against and yards for/against numbers don’t include bowl games.
*Football Power Index (FPI) is an ESPN metric.
*Phil Steele is a college football analyst best known for his annual preview magazine.
*The coaching records are as an FBS head coach only. NFL records of Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh and Illinois’ Lovie Smith, for example, are not included.
*Most of the quotes come from Big Ten media Days last month in Chicago, hence numerous references to, “in Chicago.’’.
2018: 1-11, 0-9 Big Ten. Best win: 35-7 over Texas State. By default. Worst loss: 42-13 at home to Buffalo.
Starters back: 13 (eight offense, five defense).
By the numbers: Points for/against, 162-337; yards for/against, 3195/4818. FPI: #92 in the country, #7 in Big Ten East. Phil Steele: #97 in the country, #7 in B10 East.
Schedule: (28th-toughest in FBS by opponents’ 2017 W-L) Aug. 30, Massachusetts; Sept. 7, at Iowa; Sept. 21, Boston College; Sept. 28, at Michigan; Oct. 5, Maryland; Oct. 12, at Indiana; Oct. 19, Minnesota; Oct. 26, Liberty; Nov. 2, at Illinois; Nov. 16, Ohio St.; Nov. 23, Michigan St.; Nov. 30, at Penn St.
Coach: Chris Ash, fourth year, 7-29.
Fun fact: Incredibly, Rutgers has a returning offensive coordinator for the first time in 10 years.
Outlook: The OC mentioned above, John McNulty, is a former position coach at Rutgers, but has been an NFL assistant from 2009-17. Problem: The offense was horrid last year, averaging 13.5 points per game. After the season opener with Texas St., the Scarlet Knights never scored more than two touchdowns in a game. The defense kept Rutgers in a majority of conference games, including Northwestern, Wisconsin, Penn St. and Michigan St. But just five defensive starters return.
The special teams should be pretty good. Last year’s -14 turnover margin probably won’t happen again, just because there’s a lot of randomness to turnover margin.
So one can bend over backwards to grasp optimism. But you’ve got to bend pretty hard. This is the Big Ten’s bottom-feeder.
Ash’s contract was redone in 2017 and extends through the 2022 season. He made $2.2 million last year. His seat has got to be araming up.
Prediction: 3-9, 1-8.