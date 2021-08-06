2020: 2-4. Best win: 24-20 over Iowa in the season opener. Worst loss: 37-27 to Nebraska in the season finale, at home, as a two-point favorite.

Starters back: 18 (nine offense, nine defense).

By the numbers: Points for/against, 163-179; yards for/against, 1854/1525. FPI: #49 in the country, #4 in Big Ten West. Phil Steele: #59 in the country, #6 in B10 West.

Schedule: (14th-toughest in FBS by opponents’ 2020 W-L) Sept. 4, Oregon St.; Sept. 11, at Connecticut; Sept. 18, at Notre Dame; Sept. 25, Illinois; Oct. 2, Minnesota; Oct. 16, at Iowa; Oct. 23, Wisconsin; Oct. 30, at Nebraska; Nov. 6, Michigan St.; Nov. 13, at Ohio State; Nov. 20, Northwestern (at Wrigley Field); Nov. 27, Indiana.

Coach: Jeff Brohm, eighth season, fifth at Purdue (49-35 overall, 19-25 at Purdue).

Quotable: Brohm in Indy, on opting for a defensive coordinator-by-committee: “I wanted to get on the defensive side of the ball myself quite a bit more and I wanted to surround myself with a lot of guys that had experience that wanted to work together, that wanted to put a plan together where, yes, there needs to be one play caller, but we want a lot of voices in the room giving their opinion and giving their input and putting the best plan together for our guys to go out there and make plays.”

Outlook: Brohm now has three co-defensive coordinators and two co-offensive coordinators. Despite that and his reputation as an offensive guru, he plans to be more involved on the defensive side.

Purdue had a spectacular 49-20 upset of Ohio St. in 2018, part of a six-game stretch in which the Boilers went 5-1 with three wins over ranked opponents. Since then they’ve gone 7-14.

Injuries have been a part of it; WR Rondale Moore was a consensus all-American as a true freshman in ‘18, but struggled to stay healthy after that, and is now with the Arizona Cardinals.

Sophomore WR David Bell is almost as good as Moore, and this is Brohm’s most experienced Purdue team, and they did outgain their opponents last year. The Boilers should be better, but there aren’t many teams out there with three tougher road games than Notre Dame, Iowa and Ohio State.

The Purdue-Minnesota-Nebraska-Northwestern middle of the West Division pack looks indistinguishable on paper.

Prediction: 5-7, 3-6.