Most of what’s below is self explanatory, with the following exceptions:
*The points for/against and yards for/against numbers don’t include bowl games.
*Football Power Index (FPI) is an ESPN metric.
*Phil Steele is a college football analyst best known for his annual preview magazine.
*The coaching records are as an FBS head coach only. NFL records of Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh and Illinois’ Lovie Smith, for example, are not included.
*Most of the quotes come from Big Ten media Days last month in Chicago, hence numerous references to, “in Chicago.’’.
2018: 6-7, 5-4 Big Ten. Best win: A 49-20, storm-the-field rout of Ohio State as a 12-point underdog. Worst loss: 20-19 at home to Eastern Michigan.
Starters back: 12 (three offense, nine defense).
By the numbers: Points for/against, 397-390; yards for/against, 5771/5884. FPI: #62 in the country, #6 in Big Ten West. Phil Steele: #51 in the country, #6 in B10 East.
Schedule: (58th-toughest in FBS by opponents’ 2017 W-L) Aug. 20, at Nevada; Sept. 7, Vanderbilt; Sept. 14, TCU; Sept. 28, Minnesota; Oct. 5 at Penn St.; Oct. 12, Maryland; Oct. 19, at Iowa; Oct. 26, Illinois; Nov. 2, Nebraska, Nov. 9, at Northwestern; Nov. 23, at Wisconsin; Nov. 30, Indiana.
Coach: Jeff Brohm, third year at Purdue, 43-23 overall.
Fun fact: Purdue will have a new starting quarterback for the 10th straight year.
Outlook: Brohm arrived in West Lafayette in 2017 and got seven wins from a program that had eight in the previous three years combined. That group was nowhere near equipped to play the wide-open offense Brohm had perfected at Western Kentucky, but the defense was surprisingly good. The Boilers won four of their last five, including a bowl win over Arizona.
Last year the offense, with veteran QB David Blough figuring things out and true-freshman WR Rondale Moore emerging as a star, was much better. The D dropped off a bit, though, and Purdue started the year 0-3 by a combined eight points. The wild 6-7 trip included three wins over ranked teams, the watershed stomping of Ohio State, and getting thrashed by Auburn in the Music City Bowl.
Brohm was an A-plus hire, but he arguably hasn’t won quite enough to be an automatic for the Next Big Job. Moore is a borderline Heisman candidate, tight end Brycen Hopkins is a big-timer and senior LB Markus Bailey is an eraser in the middle of the defense.
But the Boilers lost a lot. Unlike most Power Five schools, they don’t stock their non-conference schedule with automatic wins (this year, Nevada, Vanderbilt, TCU), so they don’t get that 2-3 win cushion that turns a down year into 7-8 wins. They’ll always be a potential tough out under Brohm, but a big step forward seems unlikely this year.
Prediction: 5-7, 3-6.