Most of what’s below is self explanatory, with the following exceptions:
*The points for/against and yards for/against numbers don’t include bowl games.
*Football Power Index (FPI) is an ESPN metric.
*Phil Steele is a college football analyst best known for his annual preview magazine.
*The coaching records are as an FBS head coach only. NFL records of Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh and Illinois’ Lovie Smith, for example, are not included.
2018: 9-5, 8-1 Big Ten. Best win: at Michigan St., then ranked 20th, 29-19 as a 10-point underdog. Worst loss: At home to Duke, 21-7 week two.
Starters back: 12 (six offense, six defense).
By the numbers: Points for/against, 339-325; yards for/against, 4961/5472. FPI: #52 in the country, #5 in Big Ten West. Phil Steele: #43 in the country, #5 in B10 East.
Schedule: (66th-toughest in FBS by opponents’ 2018 W-L) Aug. 31,at Stanford; Sept. 14, UNLV; Sept. 21, Michigan St.; Sept. 28, at Wisconsin; Oct. 5, at Nebraska; Oct. 18, Ohio St.; Oct. 26, Iowa; Nov. 2, at Indiana; Nov. 9, Purdue; Nov. 16, Massachusetts; Nov. 23, Minnesota; Nov. 30, at Illinois.
Coach: Pat Fitzgerald, 14th year, 96-70.
Fun fact: There used to be a theory that Northwestern was always good in September in part due to the school’s unusual academic calendar, in which the fall semester doesn’t begin until 3-4 weeks into the season. But over the last five years the Wildcats have lost in the season’s first three weeks as a home favorite seven times, including to Northern Illinois, Western Michigan, Illinois St. and Akron.
Outlook: Famously streaky, the Cats started 1-3 last year, but the last of those was a 20-17 battle with Michigan, in the middle of an 11-game stretch in which the Wolverines pretty much destroyed everybody else. Northwestern then won eight of ten, including an 11-point defeat of 20th-ranked Utah in the Holiday Bowl, with the losses coming to Notre Dame (31-21) and Ohio State in the Big Ten championship game. The Cats somehow went 8-1 in the conference and won the West despite being outgained, for the season, by over 500 yards.
The division should be better this year, and Northwestern loses a lot, including a QB, Clayton Thorson, who’s the program’s leader in career wins. Clemson transfer Hunter Johnson replaces Thorson and is probably as talented. The defense is anchored by a great one, MLB Paddy Fisher. It’s hard to imagine this team matching last year’s nine wins, but it’s harder to dismiss this program and, especially, this coach.
Prediction: 7-5, 4-4.