Most of what’s below is self explanatory, with the following exceptions:
*The points for/against and yards for/against numbers don’t include bowl games.
*Football Power Index (FPI) is an ESPN metric.
*Phil Steele is a college football analyst best known for his annual preview magazine.
*The coaching records are as an FBS head coach only. NFL records of Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh and Illinois’ Lovie Smith, for example, are not included.
2018: 7-6, 3-6 Big Ten. Best win: 37-15 at Wisconsin as an 11-point underdog week 12, with bowl eligibility on the line. Worst loss: 42-13 to Maryland week four.
Starters back: 16 (nine offense, seven defense).
By the numbers: Points for/against, 376/345; yards for/against, 4935/5015. FPI: #28 in the country, #2 in Big Ten West. Phil Steele: #32 in the country, #4 in B10 East.
Schedule: (32nd-toughest in FBS by opponents’ 2018 W-L) Aug. 29, South Dakota St.; Sept. 7, at Fresno St.; Sept. 14, Georgia Southern; Sept. 28, at Purdue; Oct. 5, Illinois; Oct. 12, Nebraska; Oct. 19, at Rutgers; Oct. 26, Maryland; Nov. 9, Penn St.; Nov. 16, at Iowa; Nov. 23, at Northwestern; Nov. 20, Wisconsin.
Coach: P. J. Fleck, third year at Minnesota (12-13), seventh year overall (42-35).
Quotable: “Went from the youngest team in America last year, now I think we're the second youngest, so we moved up one spot possibly,’’ Fleck said in Chicago. “That doesn't mean you can't win. We're just young.’’
Fun fact: Minnesota is not exactly Quarterback U. It has not had a first-team all-Big Ten QB since 1961. It has not had a QB drafted since 1972.
Outlook: The win at Wisconsin was by far the Gophers’ best under Fleck, and a 34-10 rout of Georgia Tech in the Quick Lane Bowl was probably the second best. Although it’s still a very young roster, 16 starters return. Fleck fired his DC midseason last year and under the new guy, Joe Rossi, they allowed 10, 24, 15 and 10 in their last four games. Year three was also when it started rolling for the indefatigable Fleck at Western Michigan. Add it all together, and it’s easy to understand the optimism.
Glass half empty? Minnesota was outgained overall last year. The Gophers haven’t beaten a ranked team under Fleck (they’ve only played four) and half their wins have been against cannon fodder. QB is more than ever the most important position, and the Gophers are still just OK there
Still, this is a pretty deep, athletic team with some subtle strengths. Minnesota is one of four teams that can win what should be a wild West Division race.
Prediction: 8-4, 5-4.