Most of what’s below is self explanatory, with the following exceptions:
*The points for/against and yards for/against numbers don’t include bowl games.
*Football Power Index (FPI) is an ESPN metric.
*Phil Steele is a college football analyst best known for his annual preview magazine.
*The coaching records are as an FBS head coach only. NFL records of Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh and Illinois’ Lovie Smith, for example, are not included.
2018: 5-7, 3-6 Big Ten. Best win: season opening 34-29 defeat of Texas at College Park as a 13-point underdog. Worst loss: 35-14 week three at home to Temple as a 15-point favorite.
Starters back: 10 (five offense, five defense).
By the numbers: Points for/against, 342-344; yards for/against, 4457/4685. FPI: #68 in the country, #6 in Big Ten East. Phil Steele: #78 in the country, #6 in B10 East.
Schedule: (37th-toughest in FBS by opponents’ 2018 W-L) Aug. 31, Howard; Sept. 7, Syracuse; Sept. 14, at Temple; Sept. 27, Penn St.; Oct. 5, at Rutgers; Oct. 12, at Purdue; Oct. 19, Indiana; Oct. 26, at Minnesota; Nov. 2, Michigan; Nov. 9, at Ohio St.; Nov. 23, Nebraska; Nov. 30, at Michigan St.
Coach: Mike Locksley, first year at Maryland (not counting six games as an interim HC in 2015), 3-31 overall.
Fun fact: Maryland has had one QB start the entire season just twice in the last 15 years, and used at least three starting QBs each year from 2015-17.
Outlook: Locksley calls Maryland his dream job, and it’s been a strange ride to get there. He was an assistant there under Ron Vanderlinden as early as 1997. When Vanderlinden was fired in lieu of Ralph Friedgen, the only two assistants retained were Locksley and, … James Franklin. Locksley went 2-26 in two-plus seasons at New Mexico, and went 1-5 as an interim HC at Maryland (including a loss to Penn St.) when Randy Edsall was fired in 2015.
Last year. Locksley was offensive coordinator at Alabama and won the Broyles Award, which goes to the nation’s top assistant coach. He faces a massive culture build after the program derailed messily under D. J. Durkin. A lot of players left, including gifted option QB Kasim Hill. A good number transferred in, including former Virginia Tech starting QB Josh Jackson. The short-term prospects seem pretty grim, though, especially on defense. After a gimme opener with Howard, the schedule’s pretty serious.
Prediction: 3-9, 2-7.