This is the first of 14 previews of the 2019 season for Big Ten teams. Most of what’s below is self explanatory, with the following exceptions:

*The points for/against and yards for/against numbers don’t include bowl games.

*Football Power Index (FPI) is an ESPN metric.

*Phil Steele is a college football analyst best known for his annual preview magazine.

*The coaching records are as an FBS head coach only. NFL records of Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh and Illinois’ Lovie Smith, for example, are not included.

*Most of the quotes come from Big Ten media Days last month in Chicago, hence numerous references to, “in Chicago.’’.

2018: 4-8, 2-7 Big Ten. Best win: 55-31 over Minnesota as a 9-point underdog in November, when the Gophers were playing pretty well. Worst loss: 63-0 at home to Iowa.

Starters back: 17 (seven offense, 10 defense).

By the numbers: Points for/against, 312-473; yards for/against, 4904/6100. FPI: #79 in the country, #7 in Big Ten West. Phil Steele: #92 in the country, #7 in B10 West.

Big Ten Notebook: Spartans, Buckeyes tops on preseason team CHICAGO (AP) — Michigan State and Ohio State each placed two players on the preseason all-Bi…

Schedule: (107th-toughest in FBS by opponents’ 2017 W-L) Aug. 31, Akron; Sept. 7, at Connecticut; Sept. 15, Eastern Mich.; Sept. 21, Nebraska; Oct. 5, at Minnesota; Oct. 12, Michigan; Oct. 19, Wisconsin; Oct. 26, at Purdue; Nov. 2, Rutgers; Nov. 9, at Michigan St.; Nov. 23, at Iowa; Nov. 30, Northwestern.

Coach: Lovie Smith, fourth year (9-27).

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Quotable: “As we look back on the last three years, you can look to a couple games that we let slip away,’’ Smith said in Chicago. “But for the most part, that's where our program has been, not being able to win enough, teams being better than us, but our stick is a lot bigger now.’’

Outlook: There is progress in Champaign. S-l-o-w progress. From two wins in 2017 to four last year. The ‘17 offense was one of the worst in America. Last year it was better, but the defense couldn’t stop anybody - it yielded 63 points three times, one of them, along with an insane 712 yards, to Maryland.

The D does return 10 starters. RB Reggie Corbin was a 1,000-yard rusher last year, and the offensive line, fortified by Alabama grad transfer Richie Pititbon, should be OK.

The long-term reason for hope is the likely new QB, Isaiah Williams, a true freshman from St. Louis who is undersized (5-10, 170) but very athletic. Williams is probably Smith’s best recruit - Alabama and Clemson offered him, although perhaps not to play QB.

One of Illinois' best players last year, DE Bobby Roundtree, suffered a serious spinal cord injury in a swimming accident in May.

Prediction: 4-8, 1-8.