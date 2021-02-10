Manheim Central went to halftime up double-digits in Wednesday’s non-league matchup with Northern Lebanon. But the Barons made just two of 13 attempts from beyond the arc in the opening two quarters.

“We were just shooting to shoot from the perimeter (in the first half),” Manheim Central fourth-year coach Charlie Fisher said. “The big thing I talked about at halftime was get lane touches. Get the ball in the lane and kick it.”

The Barons shot better than 50 percent in the third quarter, knocking down four treys and busting the game wide open en route to an eventual 62-27 win.

It was Manheim Central’s largest margin of victory this season. It was also Northern Lebanon’s largest margin of defeat and season-low in points.

What it means: Both teams entered needing to improve their positioning in the district power ratings. Northern Lebanon was at No. 14 in District 3-4A, where 10 teams qualify for the playoffs. Manheim Central was at No. 15 in the 16-team District 3-5A field.

“It’s crucial,” Fisher said of the victory. “We have five more (regular season) games left. ...we put the league and section piece behind us. ...at this point it’s about taking care of business and getting ourselves in a position where our win total gets us into districts.”

How it happened: Northern Lebanon (7-9) took its only lead, 3-2, early on thanks to a Peyton Wolfe 3-pointer. Wolfe, who leads all Lancaster-Lebanon League shooters in made 3-pointers this season, didn’t make another attempt from the floor the rest of the way. He was defended by Manheim Central sophomore Trey Grube for most of the night.

“It was pretty challenging,” Grube said of defending Wolfe. “He moved around a lot. With the flare screens and ball screens they’re hard to fight through. But we did a good job of fighting over the screens and sticking with him.”

Northern Lebanon attempted just four shots in the first quarter and committed 11 first-half turnovers. Manheim Central (7-5) took advantage of those miscues by going to the half up 28-18.

Manheim Central got hot in third quarter, outscoring Northern Lebanon 28-7 in the frame.

Star players: Grube (23 points, four rebounds) and senior teammate Cam Eberly (10 points, six rebounds) paced the Barons, who shot 50 percent from the floor (24 for 48) on the offensive side while forcing 18 turnovers on the defensive end.

Quotable: Grube: “One game at a time. Northern Lebanon is done and now we’re going on to Octorara.”

Up next: On Friday, Manheim Central will host Octorara. Northern Lebanon will host Cocalico on Tuesday.

BOX SCORE