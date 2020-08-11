The Big Ten won't be playing football — or anything else — this fall.

The move, made because of concerns about COVID-19, comes six days after the conference that includes historic programs such as Ohio State, Michigan, Nebraska and Penn State had released a revised conference-only schedule that it hoped would help it navigate a fall season with potential COVID-19 disruptions.

But on Tuesday afternoon, the conference changed course and announced the postponement of the 2020-21 fall sports season, including all regular-season contests and championships. In making its decision, the conference said via a news release that it relied on the medical advice and counsel of the Big Ten Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases and the Big Ten Sports Medicine Committee.

“Our primary responsibility is to make the best possible decisions in the interest of our students, faculty and staff,” Morton Schapiro, Chair of the Big Ten Council of Presidents/Chancellors and Northwestern University President, said via the release.

“The mental and physical health and welfare of our student-athletes has been at the center of every decision we have made regarding the ability to proceed forward,” said Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren. “As time progressed and after hours of discussion with our Big Ten Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases and the Big Ten Sports Medicine Committee, it became abundantly clear that there was too much uncertainty regarding potential medical risks to allow our student-athletes to compete this fall.

“We know how significant the student-athlete experience can be in shaping the future of the talented young women and men who compete in the Big Ten Conference. Although that knowledge made this a painstaking decision, it did not make it difficult. While I know our decision today will be disappointing in many ways for our thousands of student-athletes and their families, I am heartened and inspired by their resilience, their insightful and discerning thoughts, and their participation through our conversations to this point. Everyone associated with the Big Ten Conference and its member institutions is committed to getting everyone back to competition as soon as it is safe to do so.”

The disrupted sports include men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey, football, men’s and women’s soccer, and women’s volleyball. The conference said it would continue to evaluate several options for them, including the possibility of competition in the spring. Decisions regarding winter and spring sports will also continue to be evaluated.

Earlier Tuesday, Penn State football coach James Franklin had reiterated his support for his program and his opinion that there was no need to decide immediately on the fate of college football.

Appearing on ESPN’s “Get Up,” Franklin said: “I’m not saying we should cancel the season at this point. I’m not saying we should definitely play. But the decision doesn’t need to be made right now. There’s still time. There’s still information that we need to gather. My point is why cancel the season right now when we don’t have all the information and we don’t have all the answers. Most importantly, we want to keep our players safe and healthy, but we also want to give them the best opportunity to continue to play the game they love. So why not press pause and find out more information?”

Franklin spoke minutes before the Big Ten presidents began the meeting that preceded Tuesday's vote.

For his part, Franklin told ESPN he had met with players and their parents on seven separate occasions, including Monday night, to explain Penn State’s safety protocols and allow people to air their concerns. He said he had been approached with a series of questions concerning what a postponement or cancellation might mean to scholarships and players’ eligibility.

“What does it mean for the fifth-year seniors? What does it mean for the underclassmen?” he said.