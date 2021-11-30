Penn State’s Jordan Stout is the Big Ten Punter of the Year.

The Big 10 coaches and media all-conference defensive team and special teams selections were announced today.

Stout, a senior who transferred from Virginia Tech before the 2019 season, was also the first-team punter (coaches and media) and honorable mention kicker (media).

Stout is among three finalists for the Ray Guy Award, given annually to the nation’s top punter. He is the highest-graded punter in the country according to Pro Football Focus, leads the country in hang time (4.36 seconds) and is second in net punting (45.08 yards).

He is Penn State’s leader in career (44.81), and single-season (46.55) punt average.

Penn State also placed DE Arnold Ebiketie and S Jaquan Brisker on the first-team defense, according to coaches and media.

Brisker, a senior transfer from Lackawanna Community College, was a midseason All-American first team choice by the Associated Press, ESPN and The Athletic. He is a semifinalist for the Jim Thorpe and Bednarik Awards.

Ebiketie is a senior transfer from Temple. He leads the Big Ten in tackles for loss (17) and in third in sacks (9.5).

The conference’s defensive player of the year is Michigan DE Aidan Hutchinson. The coach of the year is Michigan State’s Mel Tucker.

Other Penn State players receiving all-conference recognition:

LB Ellis Brooks (second team coaches, honorable mention media); DT PJ Mustipher (second team coaches, honorable mention media); S Ji’Ayir Brown (third team coaches, honorable mention media); CB Joey Porter, Jr. (third team coaches, honorable mention media); LB Brandon Smith (third team coaches, honorable mention media; DE Jesse Luketa (third team coaches, honorable mention media); PR Jahan Dotson (third team coaches, honorable mention media); CB Tariq Castro-Fields (honorable mention coaches and media); LB Curtis Jacobs (honorable mention media).

The Big Ten offensive all-conference team and award winners will be announced Wednesday.