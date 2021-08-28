There’s a top shelf in college football. It’s cramped and lofty, and everyone knows its occupants: Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State.

We’ll start our annual Big Ten preview with this: The Buckeyes may not be a serious contender, in 2021, for the best team in the country. I’ll state that case below.

Despite that, Ohio State looks as far ahead of the rest of the conference as it has ever been. The Big Ten, which used to be known as the Big Two (Ohio State and Michigan) and the Little Eight (everyone else) is now the Gargantuan One and the Variety-of-Sizes Thirteen.

East Division

Ohio State got to the national championship game a year ago before it got seriously challenged, i.e., “had its defense lit up like a pinball machine by Alabama.’’

The Buckeyes got mostly spectacular QB play from Justin Fields, plus an elite RB, WR, and offensive line. All of which obscured the truth that the defense wasn’t great. It yielded over 400 yards per game last year, nearly 500 yards and 35 points to Indiana, nearly 400 and 27 to Rutgers. And the best part of last year’s D, the linebacking corps, and the top five leading tacklers, are gone.

The new starting QB, C.J. Stroud, is a freshman. The WR group should be as good as anyone’s, but it’s hard to imagine the offense measuring up to last year’s.

Day recruits as well as Urban Meyer did. The Buckeyes still live on the aforementioned shelf.

Next up in the East should be Penn State and/or Indiana, two teams that opened last season with a wild overtime battle (the Hoosiers winning, 36-35) that sent each careening in an opposite direction.

Penn State should be back; some gurus, backed by statistical evidence that last year’s 4-5 record was a fluke, are touting the Lions for most improved in the country.

The new ace in the deck is Mike Yurcich, a celebrity offensive coordinator charged with unlocking another level for fifth-year senior QB Sean Clifford.

Penn State will certainly be better, but consider this brake-pumping question: Is this roster better than last year’s?

No, it is not.

Indiana has a fine QB, Michael Penix, plenty of athletes and experience back, and is superbly coached by Tom Allen. The Hoosiers seem a couple playmakers short, though, and their schedule includes at Iowa and eighth-ranked Cincinnati by Sept. 18.

With a name-brand program and coach, Michigan continues to founder goofily. It opened last year with what was seen at the time as a sizable win, by two touchdowns at Minnesota. But the only other win was nearly two months later, in three overtimes at Rutgers.

Harbaugh can still recruit, but I don’t see an obvious, first-team all-conference-type player here. Curiouser and curiouser, …

The best thing about Rutgers is its 2022 recruiting class, and potential future classes, with Greg Schiano driving the bus. Eccentric Maryland remains dangerous and utterly unreliable. Michigan State appears to be in free-fall.

East Division predicted order of finish: 1. Ohio State, 2. Penn State, 2. Indiana, 4. Michigan, 5. Rutgers, 6. Maryland, 7. Michigan State.

West Division

Iowa is riding a six-game winning streak and ended 2020 hammering Wisconsin 28-7. The Hawkeyes had one of the country’s best defenses and should again. They lack star power a bit, and returning QB Spencer Petras is just OK, but I don’t see a real weakness here.

The Hawkeyes sleepwalked out of the gate last year and won’t be able to again; they open with Indiana and than at No. 7 Iowa State, maybe the best matchup in that rivalry’s 127-year history.

Wisconsin also must be ready early - it hosts Penn State week one and faces Notre Dame in Chicago Sept. 25. If R-freshman QB Graham Mertz consistently performs at the level he’s flashed at, look out. The Badgers might be the one B10 team with the best chance to mess with Ohio St. if things break right.

It’s hard to have both a ton of experience and a ton of intriguing new players, but that’s Minnesota, the league’s wildest wild card. The Gophers return 20 starters and welcome a bunch of fresh blood thanks to injuries, COVID-opt-outs and transfers.

QB Tanner Morgan was excellent in 2019, and may have been hurt by a coordinator change last year. There’s a nothing-to-lose home opener with Ohio State Thursday, and the schedule finishes at Iowa, at Indiana and Wisconsin. In between, there’s time for the Gophers to piece it together.

There’s no better fit of program and coach than Pat Fitzgerald and Northwestern, which won the West last year and gave Ohio State a decent fight for the conference championship.

No team in the Big Ten, and maybe in the country, was more wiped out by graduation and other losses, however.

At Nebraska, the time is now, if ever, for veteran QB and erstwhile elite recruit Adrian Martinez. The defense should be better, but it's hard to see a real surge here.

As usual, Purdue has a coach and some talent. Should be better, but not much.

Glad to see the irascible Bret Bielema back in the Big Ten, but after decades of trying it with veteran, shopworn name brands (Lou Tepper, Ron Zook, Mike White, Ron Turner, Lovie Smith, etc.), when will Illinois see fit to to start fresh with a young guy?

West Division predicted order of finish: 1. Iowa, 2. Wisconsin, 3. Minnesota, 4. Nebraska, 5, Northwestern, 6. Purdue, 7. Illinois.