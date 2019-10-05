Riding high on a 35-point second quarter Saturday, East Stroudsburg cruised to a 50-7 victory over Millersville on Saturday at Eiler-Martin Stadium. \!q
Jake Cirillo went 17 of 23 with 222 passing yards and three touchdowns to go along with 59 yards rushing. The Warriors — now 2-0 in the PSAC Esat and 5-0 on the year, matching their best start to a season since 2008 — also got 100 yards receiving on five catches from RJ Sarajian. Ezequiel Lopez, Javier Buffalo and Manheim Township grad Rece Bender each notched a receiving touchdown apiece.
On the ground, Gunner Anglovich scored twice and Devante Robinson found the end zone once.
ESU’s 35-point outburst stands as the program’s second-most points scored in a quarter in the last 50 years, trailing only a 38-point quarter in 1978 against Cortland.
Millersville (0-2, 1-4) lost its fourth straight game — all four having come against undefeated teams.
The Marauders scored their only touchdown of the game with 5:15 remaining in the third quarter, as Lampeter-Strasburg grad Collin Shank connected with Christian Smith on a screen pass for 10 yards. It was Smith's first TD this season. The drive covered 63 yards on five plays.
Freshman Miles Miller made his first career start at quarterback for Millersville, and started out 2 for 2 passing, but didn’t connect on his next four attempts. Shank relieved Miller in the first quarter and finished 10 for 22 with 112 yards.
Evan Morrill led the team with four catches for 47 yards, and freshman Robb Rideout added three catches for 42.
Isaiah Onuschak led Millersville's defense with a career-high 14 tackles. He also had a tackle for loss and forced a fumble. Alex Pelegrin added a career-high nine stops.
Next Saturday, Millersville returns to Chryst Field at Biemesderfer Stadium for a noon kickoff against Lock Haven.