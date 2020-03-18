The Big 33 game is among several local spring football events that have been placed in jeopardy, at least for 2020, by the coronavirus.

“We’re still on board with moving forward,’’ Gary Cathell, Big 33 Executive Director, said Tuesday. “But it looks like it’s not going to happen.’’

The Big 33, a Pennsylvania vs. Maryland all-star game that has existed, in varying forms, since 1958, is scheduled for May 25 at Central Dauphin High School. Famously, every Super Bowl has included at least one Big 33 alumnus.

The Pennsylvania Scholastic Football Coaches Association runs the Big 33 and the East-West All-Star game, for Pennsylvania high school seniors, which is scheduled for May 24 at Central Dauphin.

The Manheim Touchdown Club runs an annual awards banquet and the Tri-County All-Star game, for outgoing senior players from Lancaster County, Lebanon County, Wilson and Palmyra. Those events are scheduled this year for Thursday, May 21 and Friday, May 22.

For all these events, rosters have been chosen - Cocalico quarterback Noah Palm and lineman Brock Gingrich are on the Pennsylvania Big 33 roster - and plans have been made.

Kirk Ciarrocca, Penn State’s new offensive coordinator, is the featured speaker for the MTC banquet. Past speakers have included Nick Saban and, last year, Chicago Bears' coach Matt Nagy.

That event includes the announcement of numerous award winners, including Lancaster-Lebanon League player of the year, and the Gene Upshaw Award, which goes to the nation’s top non-Division One college lineman.

All of it is on hold as event organizers await guidance from public health officials.

“There are a lot of things to be thinking about,’’ MTC president Mike Williams said Tuesday. “We’d like to go ahead, and we hope we can pull it off, but obviously we’re not going to put anybody at risk. We’re more or less like everybody else right now.’’

On March 16, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf urged that all non-essential businesses commonwealth-wide should close for at least 14 days, beginning 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, March 17.

That period ends March 30, at which point a re-assessment of plans will begin.

Both Williams and Cathell said they might consider moving their events back a week if needed. Moving more than a week is unlikely, since football players entering college typically enroll in June.

“It’s 10 weeks away,’’ Williams said. “We’ll just have to wait and see.’’

“On April 1, we’ll let you know for sure,’’ Cathell said. "If we have to, we'll shut down and wait for 2021.''