FREDERICKSBURG — Lebanon crushed Northern Lebanon 39-7 in the teams’ season-opening nonleague football game Friday night.

The Cedars scored touchdowns on all five of their first-half possessions while holding the Vikings to just 20 yards before halftime.

Turning point

Lebanon was already up 6-0, but facing a third-and-20 from its town 12-yard line on the next possession. A pass interference against Northern Lebanon and an 8-yard reception by Nasir Enoch from Isaiah Rodriguez gave the Cedars a first down. Five plays later, Rodriguez scored on a 4-yard touchdown run for a 12-0 advantage.

Star of the game

Rodriguez was 13-for-24 for 233 yards and two touchdowns before leaving the game in the third quarter. He also rushed for three touchdowns of 1, 4 and 23 yards. Both of Rodriguez’s passing scores were to Alex Rufe, who finished with 156 yards. His scoring catches were for 33 and 50 yards.

Key statistic

Lebanon was 3-for-3 on fourth down in the first half. The first two conversions took place on the opening drive. On fourth-and-1 at the Vikings’ 40, Rufe was throwing instead of receiving, hitting Kaden Harbaugh for a 12-yard gain. On another fourth-and-1 at Northern Lebanon’s 19, Rufe caught a 15-yard pass. This set up the opening score, a 1-yard touchdown run by Rodriguez.

The other fourth-down conversion was achieved by Rodriguez’s legs. He ran for a 23-yard touchdown run after a sack had set the Cedars up in an unusually long fourth-and-goal with 8:52 left in the second quarter.

Up next

Next Friday, Lebanon will look to continue its hot start against Lampeter-Strasburg. The Vikings will look to recover at Octorara.