There will be no Big 33 football game, and no East-West all-star football game in 2020.

The Pennsylvania Scholastic Football Coaches Association announced Tuesday morning that both games — and the festivities surrounding those events — have been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The East-West game was slated for May 24 and the Big 33 game was set for May 25, both on Memorial Day weekend at Landis Field in Harrisburg.

The Big 33 game had been played every year since 1957, with a team of Pennsylvania all-stars squaring off over the years against teams from Ohio, Texas and Maryland.

“It is with deep regret that the Pennsylvania Scholastic Football Coaches Association must cancel all of our major events surrounding Memorial Day Weekend 2020, just weeks away,” PSFCA officials said in a news release. “These public events include the Big 33 Football Classic, East-West Game, a first-ever PSFCA High School Combine, USA Football First-Down Clinic, Military Murph Competition, and the Big 33 Fan Experience.”

Seven Lancaster-Lebanon League senior standouts were slated to play in the two football games: Cocalico teammates Brock Gingrich and Noah Palm were selected to play in the Big 33, while Manheim Township teammates Harrison Kirk, Mickey Stokes, Ben Mann and Jon Engel, and Lancaster Catholic’s Trey Wells, had been picked to play in the East-West game.

“Due to the uncertainty of the weeks ahead with the coronavirus constraints placed upon each individual, our schools, families, and the organizations and businesses that help make this holiday weekend one of the best in the country, we cannot move forward in holding these events or our exciting football games,” PSFCA officials said in the release. “Our top priority is the health, safety and welfare of all of our participants, families, workers, sponsors, and fans."

