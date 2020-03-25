Carson Wentz Ben Roethlisberger

The odds for teams making the playoffs and over/under win totals were recently set by betting sites for Carson Wentz (top) and the Philadelphia Eagles, Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers and the rest of the NFL teams.

The over/under win totals for the Philadelphia Eagles and rival Dallas Cowboys for the 2020 season are the same, as set by two sportsbooks recently.

Sportsline.com and betonline.ag both put the Eagles and Cowboys over/under win totals for the 2020 at 9.5.

The Pittsburgh Steelers over/under numbers for victories are set at 9.5 by betonline.ag and 9 for sportsline.com.

The Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens at 11.5 have the highest over/under projection for wins.

In addition, OddsShark.com puts both the Eagles and Cowboys chances of making the playoffs at minus-200. Meaning, If the team you bet $200 on the Eagles they make the postseason, you get $300 (your original $200 and a $100 profit).

The Steelers are minus-135 to earn a playoff berth.

