The over/under win totals for the Philadelphia Eagles and rival Dallas Cowboys for the 2020 season are the same, as set by two sportsbooks recently.

Sportsline.com and betonline.ag both put the Eagles and Cowboys over/under win totals for the 2020 at 9.5.

The Pittsburgh Steelers over/under numbers for victories are set at 9.5 by betonline.ag and 9 for sportsline.com.

The Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens at 11.5 have the highest over/under projection for wins.

In addition, OddsShark.com puts both the Eagles and Cowboys chances of making the playoffs at minus-200. Meaning, If the team you bet $200 on the Eagles they make the postseason, you get $300 (your original $200 and a $100 profit).

The Steelers are minus-135 to earn a playoff berth.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Below are tweets from the betting sites with over/under win totals and playoff odds for all of the NFL teams.

NFC over/under win totals:49ers 10.5Saints 10Eagles 9.5Packers 9.5Cowboys 9.5Rams 9Vikings 9Seahawks 9Bucs 9Bears 8.5Cardinals 7.5Falcons 7.5Lions 6.5Giants 6.5Panthers 5.5Redskins 5.5👉 https://t.co/iPzGpTwhjA — BetOnline.ag (@betonline_ag) March 24, 2020

AFC over/under win totals:Ravens 11.5Chiefs 11.5Patriots 9.5Steelers 9.5Titans 9Bills 8.5Browns 8.5Texans 8Colts 8Broncos 7.5Raiders 7.5Chargers 7.5Jets 7Dolphins 6Bengals 5.5Jaguars 5.5👉 https://t.co/iPzGpTwhjA — BetOnline.ag (@betonline_ag) March 24, 2020

Which teams are going over/under their projected win total? @WilliamHillUS pic.twitter.com/qLpRzOkkLo — SportsLine (@SportsLine) March 22, 2020

Odds to make the NFC playoffs (Bovada):Saints -70049ers -500Packers -300Eagles -200Cowboys -200Seahawks -180Rams -125Bucs -125Vikings -125Bears +150Falcons +170Cardinals +200Lions +245Giants +340Panthers +375Redskins +625 — Odds Shark (@OddsShark) March 25, 2020