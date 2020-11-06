This, the weirdest of football seasons, has not produced the best of times for either Donegal or perennial District Three title contender Berks Catholic.

The question entering Friday night's nonleague tilt at Donegal was who would end the night on a high note?

The Saints, out of the District Three Class 4A playoffs for the first time in eight seasons, provided clear clues to the answer in the first half, building a two-touchdown lead. They erased all doubt with two scores in the second half before the Indians could answer, cruising to a 35-14 victory.

Berks Catholic (4-3) built a 14-0 lead on a 20-yard TD run by Christian Cacchione on the Saints' first drive, and on Justin Small's 12-yard run in the second quarter.

Cacchione added a 3-yard TD run just before the half, and was on the receiving end of a 57-yard strike from quarterback Bradley Hoffman with 9:10 to play in the third quarter. Cacchione caught three balls for 110 yards and rushed four times for 44 yards.

Donegal (3-4) cut into a 14-0 deficit when Garrett Blake capped a 10-play, 71-yard drive with a 6-yard burst through the line.

Two interceptions stalled Donegal drives in the second half, one being returned 73 yards for a TD by Josiah Jordan. Mason Ober scored from 24 yards out for Donegal with 3:24 to play.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Turning point

Donegal had gathered some momentum with its TD in the second quarter, cutting the Saints' lead to 14-7 with 6:15 to play in the half. The ensuing onside kick failed and the Saints drove 46 yards on seven plays to regain the two-touchdown lead, then scored on its first possession of the third quarter to go up 28-7.

Star of the game

He didn't have very many touches, but what he did with the touches he got made the difference. Christian Cacchione was the Saints’ big play man, running for 20 yards twice and catching balls of 28, 25 and 57 yards.

Key statistic

The Saints converted on five of six third-down attempts and two of two fourth down tries to keep drives alive.