Down two starters to injury, Warwick kept its postseason magic alive in Wednesday's Lancaster-Lebanon League boys basketball semifinal.
And it was again a Chase who stole the spotlight, two nights after Chase Yarberough poured in a career-high 32 points after getting the start in place of the team’s leading scorer, Joey McCracken, who suffered a season-ending knee injury last week.
This time, it was sophomore Chase Krall, who came off the bench and drained seven of his eight 3-point attempts to propel Warwick in a come-from-behind 50-37 victory over Lancaster Catholic on Wednesday.
“I actually came out kind of timid,” Krall said afterward. “I had two opportunites where I could have shot the ball but didn’t. Then I hit that first one and I just shot it after that. But credit to my teammates. They were the ones who found me the ball, I was just running around looking for it.”
With the win, the L-L Section Two champion Warriors (19-4) advanced to the league tournament title game for the second year in a row, a feat the program last achieved in 1987 and 1988. That’s also the last time the Warriors won league tourney crowns.
Warwick will face Section One champ Cedar Crest (21-3) in Friday’s title tilt at Manheim Township at 7 p.m. The Warriors will be aiming to avenge the 55-50 regular season loss to the Falcons from Dec. 20.
Warwick's Kai Cipalla (22) goes to the hoop as Lancaster Catholic’s Trey Wells (44) defends during second half action of an L-L Boys Basketball semifinal game at Hempfield High School Wednesday Feb. 12, 2020.
Warwick's Chase Yarberough (11) dives on a loose ball as well as Lancaster Catholic’s David Kamwanga (30) during second half action of an L-L Boys Basketball semifinal game at Hempfield High School Wednesday Feb. 12, 2020.
Warwick's Conor Adams (20) goes to the hoop as Lancaster Catholic’s Trey Wells (44) defends during second half action of an L-L Boys Basketball semifinal game at Hempfield High School Wednesday Feb. 12, 2020.
Warwick head coach Chris Christensen, doesn’t like the call against his team as they take on Lancaster Catholic during second half action of an L-L Boys Basketball semifinal game at Hempfield High School Wednesday Feb. 12, 2020.
Lancaster Catholic's Calan Titus (11) dishes the ball off to a teammate against Warwick during first half action of an L-L Boys Basketball semifinal game at Hempfield High School Wednesday Feb. 12, 2020.
Lancaster Catholic's David Kamwanga (30) goes to the basket as Warwick's Chase Yarberough (11) defends during first half action of an L-L Boys Basketball semifinal game at Hempfield High School Wednesday Feb. 12, 2020.
Lancaster Catholic head coach Joe Klazas, puts his hands on his knees after a call goes Warwick's way during second half action of an L-L Boys Basketball semifinal game at Hempfield High School Wednesday Feb. 12, 2020.
Lancaster Catholic's David Kamwanga (30) goes to the hoop as Warwick's Chase Yarberough (11) defends during first half action of an L-L Boys Basketball semifinal game at Hempfield High School Wednesday Feb. 12, 2020.
Packed house as Lancaster Catholic takes on Warwick during first half action of an L-L Boys Basketball semifinal game at Hempfield High School Wednesday Feb. 12, 2020.
CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer
Speaking of avenging losses, Wednesday’s win was payback for a buzzer-beating 56-55 regular season loss to Lancaster Catholic from Dec. 28. The Warriors haven’t lost since then, now having won 14 in a row. This despite playing without McCracken (knee) for the last week and without injured junior forward Caleb Schmitz (shoulder) since early January.
Though, the win streak appeared in jeopardy Wednesday. Warwick missed their first seven attempts from 3-point range and first nine attempts from the floor and later trailed 12-3 at the end of the quarter.
“I told them we were taking the easy way out by chucking up first-pass shots and not working the ball, getting penetration and kicking,” Warwick fifth-year coach Chris Christensen said. “I thought we did a much better job of that in the second half.”
Warwick stepped up its defense to hold Section Four champ Lancaster Catholic (20-3) to 1-for-9 shooting in the period and trailed at halftime by only four, 16-12.
The Crusaders opened the second half on a 6-0 run to push their largest advantage to 22-12 around the 5:00 mark of the third quarter.
To that point, Warwick had shot 4-for-20 (20 percent) from the floor and 2-for-12 from 3-point range (16.7 percent). From there to the final horn, the Warriors shot 70 percent from the floor (13 of 20) and 50 percent from 3-point range (6 of 12).
Krall’s fourth 3-pointer gave Warwick its first lead of the night, 29-26, with just under a minute left in the third quarter. His fifth 3-pointer from the corner at the end of the third quarter pushed Warwick’s advantage to 34-26, part of a 22-4 run to close the frame.
A David Kamwanga 3-point play at the start of the fourth quarter cut the Crusaders’ deficit to 34-29. But Krall answered with his sixth 3-pointer, and Warwick built its lead from there.
The Crusaders made just one of 13 attempts from 3-point range for the game, shot 27 percent from the floor (10 for 37) over the final three quarters and were held below 40 points for just the second time this season.
“Make shooters drivers and drivers shooters,” Christensen said when asked about the Warriors’ defensive approach. “That was our goal across the board. Obviously we were outsized, so we knew that was going to be a tall task. We worked on our rebounding. We packed it in a little more than normal.”
Krall knocked down his seventh and final 3-pointer with 2:50 remaining to push Warwick’s lead to 44-29. The Warriors’ student section responded by chanting, “He’s our savior.”
“Guys just keep stepping up,” Christensen said. “It’s different people stepping up with the same guys we’ve been relying on all season,” Christensen said. “It’s a team. And that’s the bottom line.”