YORK — Not only was Cedar Crest a definite underdog when it traveled to York High on Friday night, the Falcons also found themselves down two touchdowns in the first quarter against the Bearcats’ high-powered offense.
Amazingly, those would be York's final points. Cedar Crest tied the score in the third quarter and senior Jack Beasley nailed a 38-yard field goal with 50 seconds left as the Falcons stunned York 17-14 in the nonleague matchup.
“We had some good kickers and they never got shots like this. The kid just stepped up and drilled it,” Cedar Crest coach Rob Wildasin said. “It was awesome.”
Still, the Falcons (3-0) needed one final defensive stand. The Bearcats (1-2) used their last timeout after a 5-yard gain on the ground. However, two incomplete passes and a sack on fourth down wrapped up the game.
Turning point: The Bearcats intercepted Chris Danz's pass and drove nearly 70 yards. However, Cedar Crest sacked quarterback Sam Stoner on fourth down at the Falcons’ 8-yard line, ending the half.
Cedar Crest opened the second half by driving 82 yards on 12 plays, capped by a perfect scoring strike from Danz to Cole Miller, tying the game at 14.
Star of the game: Falcons' running back Tyler Cruz was a workhorse, carrying the ball 30 times for 194 yards.
“He's a beast,” Wildasin said. “He worked so hard and gets everything he deserves.”
Key statistic: York rolled up 297 yards and 13 first downs in the first half, but Cedar Crest limited the Bearcats to only 107 yards and three first downs after halftime.
Quotable: “That might be the best game of the year in District Three,” Wildasin said. “That’s a damn good football team over there and it was a damn good football game. I’m just happy to be associated on the winning side, of course.”
Up next: Cedar Crest will open its Lancaster-Lebanon League Section One schedule at McCaskey on Friday.