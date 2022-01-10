The Chicago Bears have fired coach Matt Nagy. The Bears under Nagy, a Manheim Central grad, were 6-11 this season.

Nagy's firing was reported by Kevin Seifert at ESPN.com.

Nagy, who has been the coach of the Bears since the beginning of the 2018 season, compiled a 34-31 record in four seasons in Chicago. In his first season with the Bears, Nagy's team was 12-4 and won the NFC North before losing to the Philadelphia Eagles in the playoffs. That was followed by two 8-8 seasons.

Announcement of the firing of Nagy and GM Ryan Pace from the Bears website

Nagy, who played quarterback at Delaware and in the Arena League, was an assistant coach with the Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs before getting his job with the Bears.

