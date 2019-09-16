Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy credited his college alma mater with the helping him reach the pinnacle of the football world. Nagy, who was named NFL Coach of the Year after his first season with the Bears, talks about his time as a Blue Hen in the most recent issue of "University of Delaware Magazine."

Nagy said he felt comfortable at Delaware because of the the "family atmosphere," in the article by Matt Amis titled, "A Blue Hen Playbook."

And Amis writes how Nagy's Blue Hen connections helped the former quarterback get his start in the NFL.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Nagy, who played for legendary coach Tubby Raymond at Delaware, has previously talked about the influence his hometown and Manheim Central coach Mike Williams has played in his success.

Nagy and Bears have started this season 1-1.