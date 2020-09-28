Chicago Bears head coach and Manheim Central graduate Matt Nagy will give a community pep talk as part of the Lancaster Chamber’s free virtual event livestreaming from Clipper Magazine Stadium on Thursday evening.

The chamber had previously announced that a well-known Lancastrian would give a pep talk, and Monday morning said that Lancastrian is Nagy, whose Bears remain undefeated so far this season with Sunday’s 30-26 victory over the Falcons.

Nagy was a star quarterback at Manheim Central and the University of Delaware, where he earned All-America honors. Following college, he played six seasons in the Arena Football League.

Prior to getting the job with the Bears, he was an assistant coach for Andy Reid both in Philadelphia, where he started as a coaching intern in 2008, and Kansas City, where he became the offensive coordinator.

Thursday’s hour-long all-virtual program was developed to serve as this year’s annual chamber dinner, now in its 148th year.

This year’s award winners, to be honored at the event, are: Derek Dienner, founder and creative director of MAKE / FILMS, entrepreneur of the year; Walt Grudi, owner of Grudi Associates, small businessperson of the year; Carrie Willetts, senior vice president with WellSpan Health, Athena Award; and Aaron Groff, former president, CEO and chairman of Ephrata National Bank, Exemplar Award.

The event can be viewed live through the chamber's YouTube channel and Facebook page. Links will be posted at lancasterchamberannualdinner.com before the event, and those who RSVP at that webpage will be notified when the links are posted.

The full event program is also available at lancasterchamberannualdinner.com.