By Mike Gross

mgross@lnpnews.com

Hickory, North Carolina is the next stop on Ty Burton’s basketball journey.

Burton, the former all-state guard from Lampeter-Strasburg, announced via Twitter Aug. 10 that he will attend Moravian Prep, a school in Hickory with a national-class hoops program.

Playing for Moravian also means playing, under the name YNG Dreamerz, in the Atlanta, Georgia-based Overtime Elite League.

Burton, a 5-10 point guard, is at long last a high school senior.

“They’ve been in contact for about a year and a half, and they’ve pushed pretty heavy,’’ Burton said of Moravian Prep last week. “When I (visited), I was pretty impressed. I realized it’s the best thing for me.’’

Burton’s hoop itinerary: He attended IMG Academy, the elite sports factory in Bradenton, Florida, in eighth grade. He spent ninth and 10th grade living at home and attending L-S, which he led to Lancaster-Lebanon League and District Three Class 5A championships in 2021.5A all-state both seasons.

He spent last season, his junior year of high school, back at IMG.

“When I went back there, I was intending to graduate there,’’ Burton said.

Moravian Prep’s team includes high school players and players taking a “prep,’’ year between high school and college. According to the school’s web site, it won national prep or independent school national championships in 2013, 2014, 2018 and 2020.

Overtime Elite is an organization that has its own arena, training and educational facility in Atlanta. It began operations in 2016 as an alternative to the NBA G League, paying its players a minimum of $100,000 to play in an in-house league and prepare for the NBA draft.

Two OTE products, brothers Amen and Ausar Thompson, were the fourth and fifth picks in June’s NBA draft, going to the Houston Rockets and Detroit Pistons, respectively.

In 2020, Overtime Elite expanded to include a league for high school/prep school players. In May, it announced it was adding four teams to its original four in that league: Combine (N.C.) Academy, Southern California Academy, Phoenix Prep and Moravian Prep.

Burton’s team will play Overtime Elite league games and a non-league schedule.

“They’ll play roughly 17 games in our league,’’ Whitney Bell, Director of Public Relations and Player Communications, said Thursday. “It will be Moravian Prep’s team, but for us, they’ll be rebranded as Yioung Dreamers (YNG Dreamerz).’’

No, Burton is not turning pro.

“Definitely still planning to go to college,’’ he said.

Burton got a scholarship offer from Division One Manhattan College in 2021, as a L-S sophomore. Manhattan hired a new coach, John Gallagher, formerly of the University of Hartford, in March, at which point Gallagher pulled Burton’s offer.

“It’s just the nature of the business,’’ Burton said.

He said he has received recruiting interest, but no offers yet, from Lehigh, St. Francis, Radford, Columbia, Navy, High Point, Penn, Lipscomb, Elon, Coastal Carolina, Robert Morris and George Mason.