As I was trying to decide on a topic for this column, I quickly realized that I hadn’t weighed in on the NBA’s free agent frenzy and all the changes made by the Sixers.
So this is a bit dated, but here goes.
With the dust having mostly settled, I generally like what the team has done, with some nagging concerns.
I love the addition of veteran power forward/center Al Horford. Yes, he’s 33, which can seem ancient in NBA years, but he’s still a very good all-around player who should complement Joel Embiid well in the front court.
He’s outstanding defensively and will be able to shift to the center spot when Embiid gets rest, becoming in essence the backup center.
The sign-and-trade deal that sent Jimmy Butler to the Miami Heat for Josh Richardson is intriguing. I’m worried about missing Butler’s go-to ability (someone trusted to take the game-winning shot, for example), but Richardson is an improving young player with a high upside.
What I really like is the club’s defensive potential. When you add Richardson to Embiid, Horford and Ben Simmons, that quartet could be a defensive nightmare for opponents. And off the bench you’ll have first-round draft picks Zhaire Smith and Matisse Thybulle, known for their defense.
The concern comes into play when I wonder who will replace the 3-point shooting of J.J. Redick, who left to sign a free agent contract with the New Orleans Pelicans. I guess it will be a combination of Tobias Harris, Richardson and perhaps Kyle Korver, if he chooses the Sixers.
I know Redick got knocked for his defensive issues, but he did a tremendous job as a 3-point shooter in his two seasons with Philadelphia, creating spacing for guys like Embiid to thrive.
I know Korver won’t start, but the team needs a 3-point specialist off the bench. If he joins the club, I would feel better about the depth of the overall roster.
Paula Wolf works in the Opinion section at LNP. Email her at pwolf@lnpnews.com. She also tweets at @PaulaWolfLNP.