The 109-98 win over the Celtics on Thursday night at the Wells Fargo Center was a very promising start for the Joel Embiid-less Sixers as they face at least several weeks without their all-star center.
But the club appears to be much better equipped than it was last season to survive a lengthy Embiid absence because it has Al Horford to fill the center spot.
Still, before Embiid’s most recent injury, Horford has not been a major factor in many games. That was alarming to us fans who thought we were getting a good complement to Embiid in the front court (a guy who, as a Celtic, was one of the few players who could effectively defend Embiid).
Horford seemed uncomfortable in the power forward spot, and in some cases he looked so sluggish it made some wonder if he was visibly slowing down as age caught up with the 33-year-old. It didn’t help that the Sixers’ coaches couldn’t find a scheme to mesh the two big men in a way that would better take advantage of Horford’s skill set, which is broad.
Statistics the first half of the season showed that the team played better when either Embiid or Horford was on the floor — but not both.
The game against the Celtics — in which Horford put his well-rounded game on display, including his excellent passing — revealed that he can still be very good in many facets of the game.
Everyone on the Sixers is going to have to step it up while Embiid is out healing his surgically repaired left ring finger, so Horford’s fine play alone won’t save the team.
But if he finds his mojo playing center, maybe when Embiid returns the two of them will complement each other better so they can be more effective when on the floor at the same time.
The coaching staff and the players themselves have to find a way to make this tandem work, because the Sixers won’t get far in the playoffs with a dysfunctional starting five.
