Today's sports celeb birthday -- July 18
Wally Walker
Walker, a Penn Manor grad, led the University of Virginia its first ACC basketball championship in 1976. He was named the ACC Tournament MVP after the Cavaliers beat three nationally ranked teams on the way to the title.
Here are highlights of Walker's career at Virginia.
Walker was selected by Portland with the fifth pick in the 1976 NBA draft and was part of the Trail Blazers 1976-77 championship team his rookie season.
The following year, he was a member of the Seattle SuperSonics squad that lost in the finals to Washington. And he was with the Sonics 1979 title team.
Here he is talking in May about the 40th anniversary of that championship.
Wally Walker's NBA stats via basketball-reference.com
Following his eight-season NBA career, Walker worked in the front office for the Sonics, including holding the titles of president and general manager.
More recently, he has been working to get financing for a new arena to bring basketball back to Seattle.
Walker is the younger brother of Bob Walker, the long-time U.S. Congressman who represented Lancaster in the House of Representatives from 1977 to 1997.