When a team takes the eventual NBA champions to seven games, it usually doesn’t undergo a major facelift in the offseason.
But the Philadelphia 76ers did, and that facelift was probably inevitable given all the pending free agents the club would’ve had to sign to keep the 2018-19 squad intact.
Out are J.J. Redick, Jimmy Butler and T.J. McConnell and in are Al Horford, Josh Richardson and rookie first-rounder Matisse Thybulle.
Back, of course, are Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, along with Tobias Harris, the one major free agent the Sixers did re-sign.
Once again, Embiid will be the fulcrum of the offense. A difference this year, however, should be the dropoff in play when he’s on the bench won’t be nearly as pronounced. I love the acquisition of Horford, signed as a free agent from Boston, who can play center as well as power forward. On days when Embiid is rested, Horford and capable backup Kyle O’Quinn (also new to the team) can fill the void. It’s not the same as having Embiid in the lineup, obviously, but the Sixers should be noticeably better in this area than last season.
Where I think we’ll see the biggest difference, however, is defense.
Even though the club won 50-plus games two years in a row and established itself as a playoff contender, the defense was never sustained at a championship level. There was always at least one player on the court, it seemed, who was a liability in covering his man.
The change in personnel should help. Horford and Richardson are outstanding defensively, and Thybulle earned his way into the rotation — and the first round of the 2019 NBA draft — because he defends exceptionally well. That’s come through in the exhibition games, as Thybulle’s play is training camp’s biggest pleasant surprise.
The new-look Sixers get an early test Wednesday as they open the regular season at home against the Celtics.
Paula Wolf works in the Opinion section at LNP. Email her at pwolf@lnpnews.com. She also tweets at @PaulaWolfLNP.