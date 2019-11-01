I asked a co-worker what I should write about this week and he offered a few helpful ideas, one of which is to talk about how the Sixers are the closest we currently have to a championship-caliber team in Philly.
It’s true. The Phillies still haven’t enjoyed a winning season since 2011, the Eagles — though not that far removed from a Super Bowl title — are a Jekyll-and-Hyde mystery these days, and the Flyers are perpetually mediocre.
By process of elimination, that leaves us with the Sixers, who are off to a 4-0 start as I pen this, the last remaining unbeaten club in the NBA’s Eastern Conference.
The turnover problem remains, and they could use a 3-point shooter off the bench (Jamal Crawford?), but the team defense — as expected — has been very good.
Everyone in the starting lineup is capable of scoring 20 points on a given night, although the key to the team’s championship aspirations still rests with Joel Embiid, and always will as long as he wears a Sixers uniform.
What the coaching staff must do this season — and seasons going forward — is better manage Embiid’s playing time, because of his injury history, so he’s fresher for the playoffs.
At least the Sixers seem more equipped to withstand Embiid’s absence now than previously after the signing of power forward Al Horford, who can play center.
They already won a game against Detroit when Embiid sat out and one versus the Timberwolves when Embiid was tossed early in the second half for tangling with opposing center Karl-Anthony Towns.
Now he has to face a two-game suspension for that Minnesota fracas.
The club also has gotten important contributions off the bench so far; I love watching rookie Matisse Thybulle create havoc on defense.
He’s already an important part of head coach Brett Brown’s rotation and a difference maker, leading the league in steals and deflections.
No wonder the Sixers were so high on him before the draft.
