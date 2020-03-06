The other day, a co-worker and fellow Philadelphia sports fan said to me: “Who would have believed the Flyers would be having a much better season than the Sixers?”
I certainly never expected this. While the 76ers are the most disappointing team in the NBA in 2019-20 (remember how they were the trendy pick to at least make the NBA finals?), the Flyers have come out of nowhere to contend for first place in the NHL’s Metropolitan Division.
The contrast is pretty stark, too. Even before the injuries to Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid, the Sixers appeared to have deep problems related to roster construction. I heartily approved of the signing of Al Horford at the time, believing he would be a good complement to Embiid at power forward and a fill in at center when needed.
In retrospect, that contract looks to be a very expensive mistake. There are other issues, so I don’t want to put this all on the shoulders of Horford, who’s had a fine career. Rather, a lot of the blame should go on the front office.
As for the Flyers, given how new coach Alain Vigneault’s system fits the team like a glove, I wonder how much the players really were held back in their development by the previous coach, Dave Hakstol.
Or maybe the maturation process simply takes time. Who knows?
Former general manager Ron Hextall deserves a bulk of the credit for what’s happening because he rebuilt the Flyers to rely on homegrown players. Right now, they are at or near the top in that category on any given night.
In Thursday’s 4-1 win over Carolina, the following players who suited up were Philly draft picks or amateur free agents signed when they were still in junior hockey: Carter Hart, Claude Giroux, Sean Couturier, Travis Konecny, Scott Laughton, Joel Farabee, Nicolas Aube-Kubel, Phil Myers, Ivan Provorov, Robert Hagg and Travis Sanheim.
The injury/medical list also includes two top-six homegrown forwards, Nolan Patrick and Oskar Lindblom, who would play key roles if healthy.
The Eastern Conference is loaded this season, so it’s going to be a real battle to make it to the Stanley Cup finals. Boston has to be considered the favorite.
But maybe it’s time ask: Why not the Flyers?
