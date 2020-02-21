Is it just me, or has this been a wild college basketball season?
There are usually at least a few elite teams that you figure are solid national championship contenders, but this year I have absolutely no idea who might win March Madness.
As of right now, the preseason No. 1 team, Michigan State, isn’t even in The Associated Press top 25.
And I’ve seen very little of the current No. 1, Baylor, so I really don’t know what to think about the Bears’ chances to claim a national title.
One nonsurprise is Gonzaga at No. 2. Even after losing guys to the NBA, the Zags but seem to be a perennial top 5 team these days as they feast on the West Coast Conference. Coach Mark Few has built a juggernaut out in Spokane, Washington.
Oh, and San Diego State (still undefeated as I write this) is No. 4. I know zilch about the Aztecs, I’m afraid.
I do follow Villanova regularly, and am happy to see the Wildcats doing well (No. 12 ranking) with a young team that starts two freshmen. And then there’s Penn State! The No. 9 Nittany Lions look to be the real deal in the Big Ten. When was the last time PSU was ranked ahead of Nova in men’s hoops?
Also, who will be the franchise player or players in this year’s draft? Last year, you had Zion Williamson from Duke. Early in the season, I heard it was center James Wiseman, the top high school basketball recruit in the country who enrolled at Memphis.
It’s long story, but he’s no longer there, so has that hurt his chances to be the No. 1 pick? Several mock drafts still have him at the top.
NBAdraft.net, however, currently lists Anthony Edwards (the Georgia freshman guard, not the “ER” actor) first overall. As is typical of this NCAA hoops season, I’m unfamiliar with him and don’t remember seeing any of his games. I assume he’s a fantastic player, though — or at least has sky high NBA potential — to be listed at the top of the draft board.
I guess it’s time for me to start paying more attention. College basketball these days ain’t just Duke, Kentucky and Kansas.
Paula Wolf works in the Opinion section at LNP. Email her at pwolf@lnpnews.com. She also tweets at @PaulaWolfLNP.