By Mike Gross
The Conestoga Valley Bucks U10 team beat the Shenzhen Cyclones 15-5 in a lightning-shortened youth baseball game at Witmer Field in East Lampeter Twp. Tuesday.
At least we think it was 15-5. The scoreboard wasn’t turned on. Neither side kept a book.
None of that was really the point.
“The really neat thing,’’ Troy Steffy said, “is just watching the kids interact with each other.’’
Shenzhen is a city of over 12 million in Guangdong Province, China. The Cyclones are touring America, and being hosted in Lancaster for the second straight summer, by Steffy, who is the Baseball Director at Spooky Nook Sports and Director of Baseball Operations for the Lancaster Barnstormers.
“We believe this is a unique opportunity for young baseball players in China to experience the most authentic American-style baseball”, said James Lin, who coaches the Cyclones.
“We hope to use baseball for kids in both countries to understand each other’s culture and social background. This will benefit kids in America for sure.”
The Cyclones arrived in New York Saturday, after a 16-hour flight. By Saturday evening they were in Clipper Magazine Stadium for a Barnstormers’ game, although most of the jet-lagged players could barely keep their eyes open.
They’ll be in America through Aug. 16. They will play a team from Elizabethtown Wednesday.
The itinerary includes stops at the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, a weekend tournament in South Carolina, the Little League World Series in Williamsport, and a Yankees vs. Cleveland Indians game in Yankee Stadium.
There will also be stops at the University of Pennsylvania, Columbia and Duke Universities.
“Academics always come first,’’ said Lin.
One of the Cyclones, Pete Cui, age 11, said he will, “consider going to (college) in Canada or the United States.’’
All the Cyclones spoke English (they attend an international school in Shenzhen), although they spoke Chinese to each other. As they walked from their van to the field Tuesday, they tipped their tipped their caps to fans, saying, “Good afternoon.’’
The baseball chatter was the CV side was raucous - while waiting out the lightning, the Bucks formed a conga line.
“You should be around them for a whole season,’’ said their smiling coach Curt Uhrich, although that didn’t seem like a bad prospect.
The Cyclones were a bit more lyrical: “Let’s go Andrew, you’re our hero, …”
For a while it was a competitive ballgame, although the Cyclones appeared to lose some focus during a nine-run CV third inning.
Still, Steffy said, “The difference in them from last year to this year is huge. Last year we talked about focus. Now we’ve added, “compete, … focus and compete.’ ’’
Last year, the Cyclones attended a Barnstormers’ game that included two bench-clearing brawls.
The next day at Spooky Nook, Steffy asked them if they had any questions. Every hand shot up.
“Why do they fight so much in America?”