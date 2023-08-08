They graduated from Solanco 15 years apart and came together as teammates at different stages of their baseball lives.

Ben Miller is trying to extend his career as long as he can. Tyler Burger is preparing for his freshman season at Lebanon Valley College.

They batted 1-2 in Quarryville’s lineup and wreaked havoc against Memory 21 in the Quad County Optimist League semifinals at Lancaster Mennonite Tuesday night.

Burger went 3-for-3 with two triples, four RBIs and three runs. Miller scored three times and hit the game-ending sacrifice fly in the sixth inning. Quarryville won 12-2 in the decisive third game of the series.

Quarryville advanced to face the Royals, the first-place team during the regular season, in a best-of-5 championship round that begins tonight at 6:30.

Much of Quarryville’s roster is composed of greats from Solanco’s past. Miller and Burger share mutual admiration.

“Over the years, we have really built a good culture,” Miller said. “The new guys we bring in, they just seem to fit right in. I think that says a lot about the baseball programs around the area.”

Miller, who played at Shippensburg University, won Lancaster-Lebanon League and District Three championships during his high school days. He’s 11 years removed from his last college game and he can still handle shortstop.

Burger said he can’t remember Miller making an error all season. The recent Solanco grad has a role model he can follow. He hopes to be kicking around the diamond when he’s in his early 30s.

“I totally respect him,” Burger said. “I want to still be playing at that age. He’s putting on a heckuva season and has been able to keep up with all us young guys.”

Burger was a Section Two All-Star in the spring, when he hit .462 and posted a 2.04 ERA.

The outfielder’s triples were identical line-drives that bounced to the left-field fence. The second one brought home three runs and broke the game open. It stretched Quarryville’s lead to 9-1 in the third inning.

“He has really been an inspiration with his young talent,” Miller said. “It’s good to get guys like him in here; show them how we play. A lot of the young guys learn from us older guys just because we’ve been around it.”

After Ephrata grad Ben Burkey pitched Memory 21 to a 1-0 series lead Thursday, Quarryville recovered to take the series. It knocked off Memory 21 3-2 on the road Friday before Tuesday’s clincher.

Miller invoked the 10-run rule when he lifted Dalton Geiger’s fastball for a routine flyball to center. It brought home Gio Malatesta with the final run. It was only the second walkoff RBI of Miller’s long career.

The age gap between Miller and Burger came into focus during the first game of the season. Burger, it turned out, was a fourth-grader at Providence Elementary when Miller’s wife, Katie, was a teacher’s assistant.

“That made me sit back and take it all in,” Miller said. “It’s bittersweet. Everything comes to an end at some point. As long as I’m able to play, I’m going to take advantage of it.”

Miller was among the best players on the field Tuesday. It doesn’t look like the end is coming any time soon.