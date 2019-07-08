Nothing changed but the stakes for Penn Manor in its LNP Tournament first round game Monday evening.
Carried by its strong pitching staff and experienced top of the order all season, the formula stayed the same as Penn Manor bested Manheim VFW, 6-1, in a Midget-Midget category contest at Kunkle Field in Mount Joy.
It looked like a pitchers duel might be taking shape, as Penn Manor’s Bradyn Eckert and Manheim’s Kyle Mylin each breezed through the order the first time around.
But, after battling nerves in the beginning, according to head coach John Riggs, Penn Manor broke that patten in the top of the third.
A Cole Miller single, followed by a Billy Riggs double put the visitors on the board first.
Then Bryce Avery knocked Riggs in with a single, stole second and third, and scored on a wild pitch to put Penn Manor up 3-0.
“The top five guys in our lineup have been carrying us all year long,” John Riggs said. “They’re our older guys, they’re our returners”
It was all the cushioning the Comet pitching staff would need.
Eckert struck out eight over four scoreless innings to earn the win, walking two and allowing just two singles.
Miller followed up with a scoreless inning of his own, and Avery and Jackson Stuart combined for a one-run sixth, with the lone Manheim run coming via Cody Hess, who walked and scored on a wild pitch.
Any drama was avoided with a three-run sixth for the Comets, with all of those coming on wild pitches.
Taking advantage of eight Manehim walks, the Comets were aggressive on the basepaths all evening, and they were rewarded for it.
The win sets up a clash with Mountville Tuesday, 20 minutes after a losers-bracket game between Manheim VFW and Donegal, which begins at 6 p.m.
“It’s a big win for Penn Manor,” Riggs said. “The coaches did a great job, and the players did a great job for rallying when they needed to rally.”