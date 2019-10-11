We’re in the midst of that sweet spot where all four major sports are either in the preseason (NBA), regular season (NFL, NHL) or postseason (MLB), so after a baseball-only summer, there’s plenty to write about.
That’s a good problem for a columnist to have. So, after days of indecision by the Phillies, their firing of manager Gabe Kapler has jumped to the lead as topic No. 1.
Like most Phils fans, I tend to hold strong opinions about the team’s skippers, and I’ve written here in defense of Kapler.
But at this point, I’m neither elated nor angry at the move to let him go.
As the 2019 season started to get away from the club, I won’t say I soured on Kapler — it just got to the point where I didn’t care if the front office fired him or not. I was actually more angry at the batting and hitting coaches.
The devastating injuries, particularly to key bullpen arms, and the failure to beef up the starting rotation in the offseason were not Kapler’s fault. He wasn’t responsible for the flawed roster filled with relief pitchers and bench players discarded by other teams.
Still, it began to seem as though Kapler maybe wasn’t the right leader for this collection of players. He’d never been a manager before — even in the minor leagues — so perhaps it was time to end this experiment.
Now the waiting on Kapler’s fate is over, and the Phillies have decided to move in a new direction.
Will they try a different approach and hire a skipper with a long track record, such as Joe Girardi, Buck Showalter or Joe Maddon?
Or stay within the organization and give third base coach Dusty Wathan a chance? Also, the Phils could bring in a first-time manager like Raul Ibanez, who is said to be a hot commodity.
I don’t have a favorite one way or the other. The bottom line is, the 2020 manager must have a better roster at his disposal than Kapler did. That’s my biggest concern.
