It was a long night for Phillies fans Wednesday but it ended happily with a 3-2 Phils win, as reported by the Associated Press. After a 38-minute rain delay, the game lasted four hours and 29 minutes and ended after 15 innings.
Here are video highlights of the contest.
Miller saves the Phillies
Brad Miller throws out Nicholas Castellanos, who was trying to score from second on a single by Brandon Dixon, to keep the Tigers from ending the game in the bottom of the 14th.
Hoskins' RBI single scores the winning run
Scott Kingery had gone 0 for 6 with four strikeouts before his triple to right to lead off the 15th inning.
Rhys Hoskins singles in Kingery with what turns out to be the winning run
The Big Fella knew it was way past our bedtime. 😴#RingTheBell pic.twitter.com/jLETExxj1e— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) July 24, 2019
Quinn's homer
Roman Quinn hits his first home run of the season, a two-run shot in the second inning off Tigers starter Matthew Boyd, that gave the Phillies a 2-1 lead.
Video recap
Here's a video recap of the game, including highlights of Tigers left-hander Boyd, a possible Phillies trade target.