Travis Jankowski’s first experience on the free agent market this winter was a weird one.

Advised by his agent that the hot stove typically starts picking up in December or January, the 2009 Lancaster Catholic grad’s phone still hadn’t rung as Feb. 1 arrived. Spring training was right around the corner. Pitchers and catchers were due to report in two weeks

The market, though, was slow-developing for everyone, coming on the heels of a COVID-19 year with uncertainty in the air. Were teams going to spend money or not?

“To have it be like this, it was stressful,” admitted Jankowski, who has four and a half years of big-league service time with San Diego and Cincinnati.

Finally, during the first weekend in February, the 29-year-old outfielder got a call from his agent with good news.

“He said, ‘We’ve got a team interested,’” Jankowski recalled last week. “’It’s not a major league deal, but it’s going to be a fair chance for you to break with the club and it’s in Philly.’”

Those last three words, in particular, were music to his ears. Citizens Bank Park, home of the Phillies, is just 81 miles from Lancaster Catholic. Having spent the bulk of his career on the west coast, Jankowski’s family and friends often had to stay up past 10 p.m. to watch his games.

Now Jankowski had an opportunity to sign a minor league deal with the club he grew up rooting for, and it was “really, really hard” not to take advantage of it. “I darn near jumped out of my seat,” said Jankowski, a big fan of former Phillies second baseman Chase Utley. “I was so excited. It’s awesome to be back here and hopefully I’ll do everything I can to make that team, win some games and have fun doing it.”

With a pair of former MVPs in left and right field, in Andrew McCutchen and Bryce Harper, the corner spots, Jankowski knows, are locked down. Center field — his natural position — is available for the taking, though, and he’s hoping to run with it.

According to MLB.com’s Todd Zolecki, others in the mix are Adam Haseley, Odubel Herrera, Scott Kingery and Roman Quinn, although Haseley suffered a groin strain last week.

“(Manager) Joe (Girardi) has been pretty vocal about that. He said, ‘If you’re in camp and you’re a center fielder, there’s a chance you could be the Opening Day center fielder,’ ” Jankowski said. “From what I know of Joe, he’s a genuine guy and what he says, he means.”

Through Philadelphia’s first six Grapefruit League games, Jankowski appears to be making his case, batting .444 (4-of-9) in five appearances with a triple, run scored and two stolen bases.

Each night from Clearwater, Fla., he talks to his wife on the phone and offers nothing but positive details. “This is the best I’ve felt,” Jankowski said. “I wake up waiting to feel sore. But I don’t. I feel great. The swing feels great, body feels great, mind feels great. So I’m having a great time.”

And if he is proving to other teams that they should have taken a look at him in free agency, that’s just as well. Jankowski believes, however, that the lack of interest during the offseason will end up being a blessing.

“It kinda puts a little chip on your shoulder and gives you a little edge playing against everyone else,” he said. “In my mind, when somebody doesn’t come calling for a free agent, it’s because they don’t want you, they don’t think you’re good enough. So even in spring training, when I’m out here playing against these guys, it gives you that edge.”

That edge was very evident in 2017 spring training, when he earned the Padres’ Opening Day left field job at Dodger Stadium against Los Angeles ace Clayton Kershaw.

“Something I’ll never, ever forget, one of the best moments of my life,” Jankowski said. But misfortune struck a couple weeks later when he broke his right foot and was placed on the disabled list. He worked his way back up to the Padres the next year, getting a single-season high 347 at-bats and batting .259 with 24 steals.

But in 2019, injury struck again. After signing a one-year contract with San Diego to be at bare minimum a fourth outfielder, Jankowski shattered his wrist in spring.

“Man, it’s been a battle for me in my professional career, that’s for sure,” he said. “I’ve just got to break those curses and get a break that’s not a bone. Get a good break going my way.”

Perhaps that time will come now with the Phillies. They are not requesting Jankowski to be someone he is not. He is not being asked to hit 30 home runs and steal 30 bases.

When Jankowski is at his best, he is putting up numbers like he did in 2012 at Stony Brook University, when he set single-season school records in batting average (.414), hits (110), runs (79) and triples (11), earning All-American accolades and the honor of being selected 44th overall by the Padres.

“Talking with the coaching staff and just understanding the type of player I am, I need to get on base. That’s the number one thing,” Jankowski said. “Speed and defense is the name of my game. Get on first base, steal, be a threat on the base paths, and then just play Gold Glove defense at all three outfield positions. All that stuff, I’ve done it. I know if I go out there and do everything I can do as a player, I’ll be on that team all year.”