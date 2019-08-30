A confession: When Bryce Harper was a Washington National, I didn’t like him a whole lot as a person.
As a player, absolutely. I desperately wanted the Phillies to sign him when he became a free agent. But I thought he was kind of arrogant. I’m sure part of my impression was colored by his being on one of the Phils’ National League East rivals.
But I also figured he was full of himself because of being labeled a superstar in waiting before he was even drafted No. 1 overall and then making the major leagues at age 19.
I could not have been more wrong.
Starting with his introductory press conference, where he said all the right things and struck every right note, Harper’s been great.
I love that he wants to spend 13 years playing in Philadelphia (the length of his contract) and raise his growing family in the area. Yes, the contact will likely be an albatross for the franchise when Harper’s in his late 30s, but his entire prime years will be spent with the Phillies trying to bring home a World Series championship (or two or three).
And earlier in the season, when Harper was struggling in the batter’s box and heard his share of Citizens Bank Park boos, he handled it perfectly, as if he had played in this city for years.
I like how he holds himself accountable, too — no excuses.
At the plate, he’s been tremendous in August, upping his game just as the Phils are making a push for the wild card.
After getting off to a slow start power-wise, Harper could still end up with more than 35 homers and 110-plus RBIs. That runs batted in total would easily be a career high for him. He’s also played a good outfield — surprising some people after his performance there last year — and has a cannon arm, which is a real asset.
So I’m thrilled with Bryce Harper all around, and if the Phils don’t reach the postseason, it won’t be because of him.
Paula Wolf works in the Opinion section at LNP. Email her at pwolf@lnpnews.com. She also tweets at @PaulaWolfLNP.