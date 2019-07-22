Today's sports celeb birthday -- July 22
Ryan Vogelsong
Vogelsong, an Octorara grad, played 12 major league seasons playing for both the San Francisco Giants and Pittsburgh Pirates. The right-hander pitched in 289 games in the bigs, starting 179 of those contests.
He was 3-0 in postseason games and was part of the Giants' World Series championship teams in 2012 and 2014.
Ryan Vogelsong's stats via baseball-reference.com
Here's Vogelsong throwing a ceremonial first-pitch before a game in San Francisco after signing a one-day contract to retire as a Giant.
Vogelsong, who pitched his final game in 2016, played collegiate ball at Kutztown. He was selected by the Giants in the fifth round of the 1998 draft.