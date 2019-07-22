Ryan Vogelsong

San Francisco Giants starter Ryan Vogelsong pitches to the Chicago Cubs during the first inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader in Chicago on Tuesday, June 28, 2011 in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Cherney)

 Charles Cherney

Today's sports celeb birthday  -- July 22

Ryan Vogelsong

Vogelsong, an Octorara grad, played 12 major league seasons playing for both the San Francisco Giants and Pittsburgh Pirates. The right-hander pitched in 289 games in the bigs, starting 179 of those contests.

He was 3-0 in postseason games and was part of the Giants' World Series championship teams in 2012 and 2014.

Ryan Vogelsong's stats via baseball-reference.com

Here's Vogelsong throwing a ceremonial first-pitch before a game in San Francisco after signing a one-day contract to retire as a Giant.

Vogelsong, who pitched his final game in 2016, played collegiate ball at Kutztown. He was selected by the Giants in the fifth round of the 1998 draft.