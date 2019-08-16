For a while, I had been wondering why the Phillies’ opening day, 25-man roster seemed like it was put together in a kind of a slapdash way.
In other words, there didn’t seem to be much thought involved in who ended up on the bench. They just hoped that the eveyday guys stayed healthy and the weak bench wouldn’t be a liablity.
Well, it has been a liability — a big one — as the Phils endured injury after injury. But NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Corey Seidman brought up a point recently that might explain the poor roster management.
He noted that the Phillies had to wait so long for Bryce Harper to make a decision on his free agency destination that they were in a holding pattern when it came to other moves.
That makes some sense — although it doesn’t get the club off the hook for miscalculations regarding the starting rotation (the failure to sign at least one veteran, such as Charlie Morton, for example).
I seriously doubt the front office will make that mistake again.
I know the organization wants to develop pitching in the farm system and is extremely reluctant to tie itself to free agent hurlers via long-term deals (very understandable), but how about a two-year contract with Cole Hamels this offseason?
Hamels will be a free agent, and while he was hit pretty hard by the Phillies on Wednesday night (I think he was just facing a team that was way overdue), he is still an effective starter.
And, of course, he’s beloved by the fan base. Why couldn’t he be a steady complement to Aaron Nola for a few seasons?
I don’t know if Hamels or the Phils are interested, so this is entirely premature speculation on my part. However, I can envision Hamels as a bridge to when the Phillies bring up Spencer Howard and other prospects to join Nola in the rotation as early as 2020. It would be great to see Hamels end his career back where he started.
Paula Wolf works in the Opinion section at LNP. Email her at pwolf@lnpnews.com. She also tweets at @PaulaWolfLNP.