Cam Gallagher will finally get his chance to start. Gallagher, a Manheim Township grad, became the Kansas City Royals No. 1 catcher following KC's trade of backstop Martin Maldonado to the Chicago Cubs for left-handed pitcher Mike Montgomery, as reported by the Associated Press.
Serving as Maldonado's backup this season, Gallagher is hitting .209 with a homer, eight RBIs and three doubles in 34 games this year. In 102 plate appearances during the 2019 campaign, he has walked seven times and struck out 16.
Cam Gallagher's stats via baseball-reference.com
Gallagher has been hot recently going 5 for 14 with a double and a home run in the Royals last 10 games.
While behind the plate, he has thrown out four of the 20 runners attempting to steal this season.
The Lancaster native was selected by the Royals in the second round of the 2011 draft.
Gallagher made his major league debut in 2017. He played 13 games for KC that year and 22 last season.
Maldonado, who was signed after the Royals All-Star catcher Salavador Perez was lost for the season due to an injury in spring training, hit .227 with six homers this season.
Considered a defensive specialist, Maldonado won a Gold Glove in 2017 with the Angels.
Catcher Meibrys Viloria will be promoted from Double-A to take Maldonado's roster spot.