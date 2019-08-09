The Kansas City Royals placed catcher Cam Gallagher on the 10-day injured list Thursday. Gallagher, a Manheim Township grad, strained his left oblique during batting practice Wednesday, as reported by Jeffrey Flanagan at MLB.com.
Gallagher, who is playing his first full season in the majors, is batting .238 (30 for 126) this season with three homers and 12 RBIs.
He had been hot at the plate lately hitting .318 (14 for 44) with two homers, five RBIs and an on-base percentage of .400 in his last 15 games.
Cam Gallagher's stats via MLB.com
Defensively he thrown out 20 percent of runners trying to steal, gunning down five of 25 on steal attempts.