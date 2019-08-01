Kansas City Royals catcher Cam Gallagher hit his second home run of the season Wednesday afternoon. The Manheim Township grad's blast came off of Toronto Blue Jays starter Jacob Waguespack.
Gallagher's homer, which came in the third inning, gave the Royals a 1-0 lead. Unfortunately for the Royals, it was the only run they would score in a 4-1 loss to the Blue Jays, as reported by the Associated Press.
The home run continued a hot streak for Gallagher, who is hitting .333 (14 for 42) with two homers and five doubles in his last 15 games.
Here's video of Gallagher's home run.
A smash hit by Gallagher?— Kansas City Royals (@Royals) July 31, 2019
Anyway, here's Wonderwall.#AlwaysRoyal pic.twitter.com/i7GfijvzGM
Gallagher talks talks about his dog Rocky.
Cam Gallagher on his dog, Rocky, who just turned 1: "He brings a smile to my face every day." #Royals pic.twitter.com/dIfeN9EtHa— FOX Sports Kansas City (@FSKansasCity) July 31, 2019
Here the Manheim Township grad talks about the getting tips from two from Gold Glove catchers.
Cam Gallagher has been fortunate to learn at the big-league level from the last two AL Gold Glove catchers, Salvy and Maldonado: "They both had different ways about going about their business. ... Just try to take advice from them and mold it into my own game." #AlwaysRoyal pic.twitter.com/uJbKRZj6vt— FOX Sports Kansas City (@FSKansasCity) July 31, 2019