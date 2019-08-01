Galvis, Bichette lead Blue Jays over Royals 4-1 for sweep

Kansas City Royals' Cam Gallagher hits a solo home run off Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Jacob Waguespack during the third inning of a baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Wednesday, July 31, 2019.

 Orlin Wagner

Kansas City Royals catcher Cam Gallagher hit his second home run of the season Wednesday afternoon. The Manheim Township grad's blast came off of Toronto Blue Jays starter Jacob Waguespack.

Gallagher's homer, which came in the third inning, gave the Royals a 1-0 lead. Unfortunately for the Royals, it was the only run they would score in a 4-1 loss to the Blue Jays, as reported by the Associated Press.

The home run continued a hot streak for Gallagher, who is hitting .333 (14 for 42) with two homers and five doubles in his last 15 games.

Cam Gallagher's game-by-game stats via ESPN.com

Here's video of Gallagher's home run.

