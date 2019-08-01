Kansas City Royals catcher Cam Gallagher hit his second home run of the season Wednesday afternoon. The Manheim Township grad's blast came off of Toronto Blue Jays starter Jacob Waguespack.

Gallagher's homer, which came in the third inning, gave the Royals a 1-0 lead. Unfortunately for the Royals, it was the only run they would score in a 4-1 loss to the Blue Jays, as reported by the Associated Press.

The home run continued a hot streak for Gallagher, who is hitting .333 (14 for 42) with two homers and five doubles in his last 15 games.

Cam Gallagher's game-by-game stats via ESPN.com

Here's video of Gallagher's home run.

Gallagher talks talks about his dog Rocky.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Cam Gallagher on his dog, Rocky, who just turned 1: "He brings a smile to my face every day." #Royals pic.twitter.com/dIfeN9EtHa — FOX Sports Kansas City (@FSKansasCity) July 31, 2019

Here the Manheim Township grad talks about the getting tips from two from Gold Glove catchers.